Decenas de detenidos al entrar en vigor ley de seguridad en Hong Kong

Hong Kong riot police seen dragging a man who was down on ground. Then they sealed off part of Jaffe Road in Wan Chai during #HKProtests a day after #NationalSecurityLaw was passed. Commotion ~3:40pm.



