Covid en EU: ¿cuántos casos son causados por la variante ómicron?

CDC Dir. Walensky on current 7-day data:



-Daily average is 491,700 cases, an increase of about 98% from previous week

-Average of hospital admissions is about 14,800 per day, increase of 63%

-Average of daily deaths is about 1,200 per day, increase of 5%https://t.co/WahKUHoGNI pic.twitter.com/wqOWuh0eAG