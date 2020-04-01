Anti-abortion activists are taking advantage of the covid-19 crisis

The entire world is facing a public health situation where the focus is to stop the epidemic. (Photo: Pixabay)

In two weeks, the coronavirus pandemic accomplished what anti-abortion activists had fought for five decades. The entire world is facing a public health situation where the focus is to stop the epidemic. Still, other issues are neglected, such as abortion or the legal interruption of pregnancy (ILE). Implementing remote medical consultations and other online tools to provide medical advice to people with coronaviruses is being worked on in several countries. But this advice would also be useful for women who need to have an abortion. "If it legalized, doctors could remotely prescribe medications that could be taken at home to terminate the pregnancy for up to 10 weeks," writes Robin Marty for Time magazine.

The United States issued an order that all abortion clinics must close in the states of Ohio and Texas. The argument was that these medical resources should be used for patients with covid-19. Marty cautions that more states could make this decision, as abortion opponents in the country demand that clinics address the pandemic. But terminating an unwanted pregnancy is an essential health service.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released a statement that did not support the decision to cancel or delay abortion procedures by prioritizing the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the Center for Disease Control pregnant people in the United States are 50% more likely to die during or soon after delivery than they were 30 years ago, and those deaths occur more frequently in states with more restrictions on childbirth. Access to abortion.

The Center notes that early medical abortion remotely is safer than childbirth, often saving the life of a person experiencing a medical emergency during pregnancy.

Women who cannot access abortion when they want it not only expose themselves to higher health risks but also suffer emotional and economic consequences.

A spike in unwanted pregnancies is anticipated, historically these have increased during recessions.

Without legal abortion services, there are only two results: illegal methods that put women at legal or physical risk and unwanted pregnancies.

The actions of anti-abortion activists could spark another health crisis. There will be an increase in incomplete abortions, complications in spontaneous abortions, which could be avoided with the legalization of medications that facilitate the process.

A campaign to approve remote abortion was launched in England to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

(María José Pardo)