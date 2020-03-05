Americas on alert over COVID-19 spread and its economic effects

11 people have passed since Placer County authorities reported the first fatality in Northern California. (Especial)

America remained on alert Wednesday against the expansion of the coronavirus, with cases reported in almost a dozen countries and 11 deaths in the United States, which in turn has triggered economic uncertainty in the region.

The only country in the Americas to record COVID-19 deaths to date is the United States, where 11 people have passed since Placer County authorities reported the first fatality in Northern California.

Nine of the 10 deaths in Washington occurred in King County, where dozens of patients and asylum workers in East Seattle are being watched for possible contagion.

The United States also has the continent’s largest number of cases, with about 150 patients having contracted COVID-19, mostly in Washington state and California.

For their part, New York authorities confirmed four new cases, which raised the total in the state to six.

In response to the situation, the United States Congress agreed today to allocate some 8.3 billion dollars to the fight against the epidemic, an allowance which more than triples the 2.5 billion dollars requested by President Donald Trump.

Latin America also reported new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, with cases now ranging across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Mexico Ecuador, Saint Barthelemy and French Saint Martin.

Brazil, which registered the first case of coronavirus in Latin America, confirmed its third infection Wednesday: a Colombian resident in Sao Paulo who tested positive after traveling through several countries in Europe, including Spain and Italy.

In addition, authorities are monitoring a 13-year-old girl who traveled to Portugal and Italy and tested positive following a first diagnosis.

Ecuadorian authorities reported three new cases Wednesday, taking the total to 10. Chile also reported a third infection in a 56-year-old person who recently visited several European countries, including Italy.

Argentina has asked its people to avoid panicking after confirming the first case Tuesday, a disease over which the country’s Health Minister Ginés González García said "there is an over-exaggerated fear."

The United Nations Agency for Trade and Development said COVID-19 has reduced world exports by $50 billion in February alone, especially by semi-paralysis in China following the epidemic.

The alert for the disease was also extended to the International Association of Cruise Lines, a sector of great importance for America that announced new measures Wednesday to ensure the virus does not spread in ships, including subjecting passengers to checks before boarding.

The Bank of Canada lowered its interest rates Wednesday and placed them at 1.25 percent, in response to the "negative impact" the virus is causing in the world's major economies.

The number of people infected in Canada stood at about 30 Tuesday with the detection of two cases in Ontario, in the center of the country, and one more in British Columbia, on the Pacific Coast.

The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that 93,090 have been confirmed globally, 2,223 of them in the last 24 hours.

In China, cases rose to 80,422 of which 120 are new, with 2,984 fatalities to date.

The situation is most alarming in Iran with 835 cases, while South Korea and Italy remain the other two most affected countries, with 516 and 466 new infections, respectively.

(María José Pardo)