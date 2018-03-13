ACTUAL
/
PARA CONVERSAR
Redes Sociales
Modelo revela que hace tres años era "mujer" con estas fotos
Jaime Wilson sorprendió a las redes sociales por su asombrosa transformación
Jaime Wilson, es un joven de 21 años, quien sorprendió en las redes sociales por su asombrosa transformación.
Todos los días conocemos historias de superación personal que inspira a miles de usuarios de las redes sociales, tal es el caso de Wilson.
My box came from @underwearexpert ?? Literally with how much l lose underwear this company saves my life ???? they deliver underwear to your doorstep how cool is that? plus they actually send good brands and allow you to pick and choose the type of underwear you like, so it´s completely personalized for YOU. Highly recommend you guys. Click the link in my bio or head to their page and click the link in their bio to get started on getting your own personalized box! (Link will be in my bio for 24 hours)ALSO yes I´m aware l have a bubble butt ?? ?? - - #underwear#ftm#trans#lgbt#instagay#love#instagood#fashion#happy#follow#me#selfie#instadaily#fun#style#smile#instalike#travel#fitness#nofilter#life#beauty#instamood#instagram
Wilson a su paso cautiva miradas, pues es un hombre guapo con un escultural cuerpo; sin embargo, hace tres años era una mujer.
El estadounidense tuvo una inquietud cuando era adolescente en el que se dio cuenta que nació en el cuerpo equivocado.
Hit arm day hard with @fitcrazenation . Thanks for capturing the moment and almost killing me today! - UPDATE on my kybella injections with @nyplasticsurgeon . Still swollen, but glad that there´s no down time and I´m able to go about my daily routine! Will check back in in 6-8 weeks when the results will show to update you all. - - #fitfam #fitness #fitnesslifestyle #gym #lift #ftm #trans #transgender #transisbeautiful #chest #shirtlessguys #arms #biceps #bodybuilding #workingout #workout #newyork #nyc #instafit #instagood #lgbt #instafitness #pump #guyswholift #workout #workoutmotivation
CHICA PACTA UNA CITA EN TINDER Y LLEGA CON SORPRESIVO ATUENDO
De acuerdo a El Diario de Nueva York, a su corta edad le costaba un poco reconocer por lo que estaba pasando, en el 2015 decidió someterse a una transformación para dejar de ser una mujer y convertirse en hombre.
Honored to be apart of the 2018 @official2xist campaign. Diversity is beautiful #2xisttogether - l never thought in a million years I´d be doing half the things I´m doing today. At times l feel not enough, wether it´s my physique, height, abilities, etc but you know what? We all struggle with insecurities. I´m not on social media to depict myself out as "perfect" because I´m far from! I´m here to show everyone, and especially my trans brothers and sisters, to simply be the best version of yourself you can be. And don´t compare yourself to others. We are all existing together! You can accomplish anything you want to, and don´t let anything stand in your way. - - #diversity #lgbt #fitfam #fitness #fitnesslifestyle #gym #lift #ftm #trans #transgender #transisbeautiful #shirtlessguys #workingout #workout #newyork #nyc #instafit #instagood #lgbt #instafitness
Long overdue #transformationtuesday - - - l remember that day on the left hand side so clearly. l remember feeling so far from where l wanted to be. l know everyone says this, but truly time will pass anyway so you may as well work for what you want and start TODAY. Yeah sure it might take a long ass time, but you will get there. I´m no where near perfect, because perfect doesn´t exist...but I´m HAPPY...and damn am l ever glad that l decided to work towards my goals no matter how long it´s taken me. #beforeandafter #transformation #gym #fitness #ftm #femaletomale #trans #transgender #progress #motivation #workout #newyork #newyorkcity #lift #beyou #bodypositive #loveyourself #lgbt #lgbtq
"Cuando tenía 15, estaba seguro de que era hombre, pero como nací y crecí en un hogar muy conservador y religioso, tuve que poner mi identidad y mis sentimientos a un lado hasta que pudiera hacerlo por mi cuenta. Sabía que la situación no sería buena o segura si lo revelaba siendo tan joven", relató el joven a la página dedicada a la comunidad gay.
Sometimes you have to see sadness to crave happiness...you have to feel pain to long for joy...you have to endure hate to ache for love -Jaimie my random thoughts for tonight. In a way I'm glad I went through what I went through because I think it has made me who I am. Photo creds to the amazing and talented @emzrab #happy #sad #love #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm # #malemodel #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #dream #instadaily #lgbtq #queer #instagood #bodypositive #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #loveyourself
Asimismo contó que cuando tenía 18 años reveló su familia sus deseos, y ellos se separaron de él.
Asumir que quería cambiar de género fue el mejor y el peor día de mi vida. Echo de menos tener a mi familia en mi vida, que estén orgullosos de mí
Don't care how annoying this is I fucking love this song (What Ifs by Kane Brown) I've learned to smile through the bullshit in life! Sometimes you just gotta go for a cruise and jam out to some good tunes. #jeep #jeeplife #ftm #transgender #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #music #singer #boy #trans #cuteguy #transformation #coversong #lgbt #model #loveislove #musician #pride #nohate #selfie #selflove #countryboy #lukebryan #florida #floridaboy
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Wilson compartió las imágenes de su increíble cambio durante dos largos años.
Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about unbecoming everything that isn't really you, so you can be who you were always meant to be in the first place. #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #femaletomale #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #transformationtuesday #instadaily #progress #lgbtq #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #goals #loveyourself #pride #beforeandafter
auc
LEA TAMBIEN
La estremecedora historia del "niño más fuerte del mundo"
Tras viralizarse su caso alrededor del mundo, varios médicos y docentes pusieron el grito en el cielo por las consecuencias físicas
LEA TAMBIEN
Este Niño con cáncer envió energía a "Gokú" y le dan inesperada sorpresa
El momento fue compartido en Facebook y millones de usuarios lo viralizaron rápidamente
LEA TAMBIEN
Ex Miss BumBum seduce a sus seguidores con diminuto traje de baño
Suzy Cortez dejó poco a la imaginación de sus seguidores de Instagram, tras compartir la foto donde lució sus encantos recibió miles de halagos
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información