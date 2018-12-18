/
PARA CONVERSAR
Redes Sociales
Las fotos de la nueva Miss Universo sin maquillaje te dejaran sin aliento
La joven de 24 años, Catriona Gray compartió fotos de su rostro al natural en sus redes sociales y sus seguidores están facinados
Hace dos días se llevó a cabo el certamen de Miss Universo 2018 para ser nombrada a la nueva reina de belleza donde Catriona Gray, representante de Filipinas ganó.
Pero tras la competencia la guapa representante de Filipinas Catriona Gray compartió una foto de su rostro al natural.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ? Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. ?? Philippines ???? what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ?????? To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love ?? #MissUniverse @missuniverse
De acuerdo a Publimetro, durante el certamen, el porte, la seguridad e inteligencia de Catriona Grey fue evidente. Y aunque en la competencia la joven de 24 años lució todo el tiempo perfectamente maquillada y peinada, su gran belleza fue en parte lo que la llevó a ser la indiscutible ganadora del popular concurso.
A través de sus redes sociales, la modelo ha compartido algunas imágenes de su rostro al natural, mismo que ha provocado un sinfín de reacciones.
Gray escribió un mensaje en el que hablaba de su complicada agenda durante un par de días. Levantarse un viernes a las 5 AM, hacer un viaje de seis horas en carretera, una reunión de ocho horas y de nuevo un trayecto en auto hacia el aeropuerto para tomar al día siguiente un vuelo muy temprano y tener actividades todo el sábado.
ELLA ES CATRIONA GRAY, LA REPRESENTANTE DE FILIPINAS QUE GANÓ MISS UNIVERSO 2018
Después de esas agotadoras jornadas, la modelo decidió quitarse el maquillaje y tomarse la foto.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
IBONG ADARNA ?????? The Blazing Siren by @maktumang My preliminary gown was inspired by the 'Ibong Adarna': a prominent Filipino folklore that is a mythologicalnous bird. Story goes, the Ibong Adarna's enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth. ?????? My earrings were designed by me and executed by @tesserajewelry as another ode to the Philippines with the Philippine sun and golden South sea pearls, our national gem. ???? Thank you to @maktumang for his amazing craftsmanship and exquisite execution of this gown, to @justine.aliman19 and @ton_lao for styling in @bragaisjojo heels and @tesserajewelry. Thank you to mamang @hairbybrentsales and @jellyeugenio for teaching me to slay my hair and makeup! And to @carlosbuendiajr, the man behind my walk ?? I love you all!!!
"¡Muy linda!", "Qué guapa y qué joven", "Muy linda sin maquillaje se ve más linda, más joven", "I love you Catrionaaa", "¡Con o sin maquillaje es linda! La belleza no sólo es estar con maquillaje, es ser natural, pocos entienden", fueron algunos de los comentarios de sus seguidores en la publicación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
LUZVIMINDA: "Magdiwang. Lumaban. Pagyamanin." ????? LUZON-- MAGDIWANG" (Celebrate): The island group of LUZON is represented by the world-renowned "PAROL/CHRISTMAS LANTERN" from the province of Pampanga with a BRASS BORDER designed and made in Apalit, Pampanga (inspired by designs from the Philippine Baroque Churches that were declared as UNESCO Heritage Sites) At the back of the PAROL is a PAINTING with INSCRIPTION of the lyrics from "LUPANG HINIRANG", the Philippines´ National Anthem written in Baybayin (Ancient Filipino Alphabet) that literally translates to: "Lupang hinirang, Duyan ka ng magiting, Sa manlulupig Di ka pasisiil. Sa dagat at bundok, Sa simoy at sa langit mong bughaw." The PAINTING also highlighted victories, festivals, events, heroes and national icons with a style inspired by the works of Philippine National Artist Carlos "Botong" Francisco, a native of the Art Capital of the Philippines, Angono, Rizal in Luzon. VISAYAS--LUMABAN" (Fight): The island group of VISAYAS is represented by a body suit with authentic "tattoo designs" embellished with crystals derived from patterns used by the "PINTADOS" who are indigenous peoples found in various islands in this part of the Philippines. The tattoo patterns are authentic and based from the manusript "BOXER CODEX" written in 1590. The tattoos represent an individual´s journey and a public testimony recounting acts of combat, bravery, and strength, that perfectly represents the courageous and resilient Filipino spirit amidst trials we face in this day and age. MINDANAO-- "PAGYAMANIN" (Enrich): The island group of MINDANAO is represented by an authentic "HEADPIECE & BRASS ACCESSORIES" from the province of South Cotabato and customized KNEE-HIGH BOOTS with embroidered designs inspired by different indigenous textile patterns from the southern part of the Philippines, namely: Inaul, Yakan, Maranao, B'laan, Bagobo, Tausug and T'nalak. The woven textiles express a strong belief in "ancestral and natural spirits" and "cultural roots" of indigenous communities that remain well-preserved up to this day. Pilipinas, para sa iyo ang lahat ng ito. ???? @missuniverse ?? @benjaminaskinas
Desde que llegó a Tailandia, la nueva Miss Universo se perfiló como una de las favoritas para ganar el concurso. Su desfile en traje típico y vestido de noche se llevaron las palmas y buenos puntajes del jurado.
Catriona Gray nació en Australia pero se nacionalizó filipina. Es certificada en la Maestría en Music Theory de Berklee College of Music en Boston (Massachusetts).
Hace dos años, Gray quedó tercer lugar del certamen Miss Mundo. Esta vez tuvo la revancha y logró coronarse como la mujer más bella. Actualmente representará a dicho país en el certamen de Miss Universo 2018.
"Estoy lista para emprender este viaje a la corona. Espero que todos se sientan orgullosos", escribió la joven en la mencionada red social un mes antes de ganar la corona del certamen de belleza más importante del mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
28 days from now, I'll be boarding a plane to Thailand to represent my beloved country at Miss Universe. ??????????? Since March 18, it has been such a whirlwind that hasn't seemed to have slowed down! There are days when I feel like I can take on anything, but also days when I feel overwhelmed. I get a boost of confidence knowing that I have some powerful skincare allies to help me prepare. ? The Olay White Radiance Essence helps keep my skin glowing and radiant despite the late nights of fittings, rehearsals and other preparations. I am ready to take on this journey to the crown. I hope to make you all proud ?? #Olay28Day #Olay #FearlessAtAnyAge
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
5AM Friday wake-up! ? 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler ?????? 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 ??? 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport ?????? 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City ???? 5PM Charity Event ?? 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup ?? a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn't have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ??? You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay
auc
LEA TAMBIEN
Difunden fotografía del cadáver de Juan Gabriel
La imagen desmiente el retorno del divo que tanto ha conmocionado a las redes sociales
LEA TAMBIEN
"Todo es un fotomontaje": asegura amigo de Juan Gabriel
El ex manager de Juan Gabriel aseguró que la foto del supuesto cadáver de Juan Gabriel solo es un fotomontaje
LEA TAMBIEN
Difunden fotografía del cadáver de Juan Gabriel
La imagen desmiente el retorno del divo que tanto ha conmocionado a las redes sociales
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información