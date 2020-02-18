Ingrid's murder in Mexico City, the outrage of an entire society

The name of Ingrid Escamilla has been in social networks, media, our conversations, thoughts, fury, anger, everywhere. However, like all stories of femicide in Mexico City and the country, her name only illustrates the violence she was subjected to and not who she was. Through her social media, where she shows photos smiling with her big eyes, the 25-year-old defined herself as a "lover of life." She had a degree in Business Tourism Administration and a master's degree in Administration. Ingrid enjoyed the movies and books of the Harry Potter magic saga. Her musical tastes were mainly pop, especially Luis Miguel and Belanova; She also defined makeup and animal protection as her passions. In addition to her career, the young woman was passionate about traveling to different states of the Mexican Republic, especially Puebla and the Juan Galindo municipality, where she was born.

Ingrid Escamilla, a beautiful trend on Twitter

Through Twitter, Ingrid's name was trending, but this time for a different reason: to fill social networks with beautiful photographs so that grisly photos of her case do not appear first place in search engines. The government announces an investigation.

The Ministry of Internal affairs declared that it would investigate how the images of Ingrids Escamillas femicide crime scene leaked. The announcement from the Ministry of Internal Affair was given after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed the agency to carry out an exhaustive assessment regarding the legal responsibilities and consequences of these events so that they don't go unpunished.

Through a statement, the agency condemned the publication and dissemination of the violent pictures. They "revictimize, privileges sensationalism and morbidity. "The dissemination of images threatens the dignity, intimacy, and identity of the victims and their families."

(Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes)