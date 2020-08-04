Everything we know about online divorces in Mexico City

The confinement derived from the covid-19 pandemic has generated sanitary problems, economic and issues of love, because couples who had differences, after being locked for so many days, end up seeking separation.

Given this, the Mexico City Judicial Council issued an agreement that establishes that the divorce filed by both parties can be processed, and the process will be completely free.

It should be noted that what does have a cost is the issuance of certified copies in the Civil Registry, necessary to complete the process, subject to the payment of rights.

The process can be requested from July 13rd and carried out through remote hearings.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in 2018, 156,556 legal separations of marriages were registered in Mexico.

A WATERFALL OF DIVORCES IS WAITING ONLINE

Héctor Samuel Casillas Macedo, head of the Office of the Presidency of the Judiciary of Mexico City, reported that the online divorce service was activated after the covid-19 pandemic consequences and said that they are waiting for a cascade of separations.

"There is a new stage where we are offering the public to solve all these conflicts that have occurred due to daily coexistence, the possibility of divorcing online, through an electronic system.

"The number of divorces will be presented to us once we have started this program. What we have detected is this entire situation of violence that has arisen and will result in the dissolution of many marital ties that did not succeed in subsisting during the pandemic. Hence, a cascade of divorces will arise that we intend to tackle," Casillas said on Radio Fórmula.

He explained that as a result of the pandemic, economic and psychological problems had been detected. "Everything we have suffered in confinement has had a great impact on the couples who had been on pins and that being together on four walls and 24 hours, the relationship is unsustainable."

HOW TO PROCESS A DIVORCE ONLINE?

To carry out the divorce process online, both parties must have an electronic signature (FIREL or e.firma), email, official identification, access to electronic devices.

For the procedure, an initial document must be submitted to the Office of the Common Parts of the Chambers and Courts' virtual office, authenticated with the electronic signatures of both people.

Then an acknowledgment will be issued, and you will be assigned a shift and file number.

Notification of admission or dismissal of the case or hearing will be notified by email. Interviews without fail will be held on the assigned day and time. Both parties must identify themselves with official documents. The electronic address where the hearing will take place will be sent by email.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes

