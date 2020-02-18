Doubts and missteps in the investigation of Fatimas death

For at least 28 hours, no authority sought for seven-year-old Fatima, whose lifeless body was found yesterday inside a sack in Tláhuac city hall, east of the capital.

Sources from the capital said that, on Tuesday night, February 11, the disappearance was reported to the Prosecutor's Office in Tláhuac and Xochimilco, contrary to the official version that states that the Public Ministries knew the 12th.

It was past the night of the 12th when the case was referred to the Prosecutors Office specialized in the Search and Investigation of Missing Persons, which are also under investigation for failures, authorities confirmed.

"We will review in detail each, and every one of the actions carried out and decisions that were taken by all public employees related to the investigation. If there is any type of documented irregularity, we will act accordingly and seek sanctions," said prosecutor Ernestina Godoy

Prosecutor's staff also stated that the autopsy suggests the girl did suffer from sexual assault, in addition to beatings and that she could have died 48 to 72 hours before her body was discovered.

It was then that a national alert and a search bulletin was set up. Fatima's mother was assisted, who came in the company of another relative.

This period of time-delayed inquiries. Since the first 24 hours are fundamental because, as they pass, evidence and witnesses that can help track the victim can be lost.

So far, five people related to the case have declared, and a search warrant has to an address has taken place.

What happened?

It was around 4:30 pm on February 11, when the girl was picked up outside The Enrique Rebsámen Elementary School, in Tláhuac, by an unidentified woman. Presumably, the victim and parents could have known her. This circumstance happened because Fatima's mother was late to pick her up, and the school staff did not take care of her.

Security and private home cameras show how the woman walked away from the site and boarded a white taxi with a black stripe, which drove Fatima to a house in Xochimilco that was searched yesterday.

"Both Thursday and Friday, search operations were made, and videos were taken. The discovery of the body was made at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15," said Deputy Attorney for Victims and Community Services, Nelly Montealegre Díaz.

There were no calls to request ransom; despite this, the inquiries were handed over to the Anti-Kidnap Force, as it was proven that there was an illegal deprivation of liberty and not only the abduction of a minor.

(Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes)





