"You came out just like your mother," another depression myth

Depression has a genetic component; A study from the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) identified a strong association of depression between mothers and daughters. According to studies, depression is more likely to be passed from mother to daughter than from mother to son or father to son.

However, that does not hold mothers responsible for depression in daughters. According to Fumiko Hoeft, lead author of the research, "There are many factors that play a role in depression. Genes that are not inherited from the mother, such as social environment and life experiences. Mother-daughter transmission is only one part of her, "he explained to a Spanish media outlet.

The genetic component is not a determining factor

According to experts in psychiatry, the mother should not be blamed for depression in her daughters, as this mood disorder is not triggered solely by inherited genetics.

Various social, psychological, and personal factors intervene in the onset of depression. Besides, there are people with greater vulnerability than others to develop depression.

Although various studies on the hereditary factor in depression continue to be developed, research indicates that when people have a family history of depression, there may be a genetic factor at play, but it is not determining.

With information from Infosalus

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes