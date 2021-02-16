With debts and low affluence, gyms reopen in CDMX

Some of these stores' owners spent up to 10,000 pesos to buy the necessary products to sanitize their spaces. (Cuartoscuro)

More than two thousand gyms reopened Monday amid debt and low influx, after almost two months of closing due to the increase in hospitalizations of Covid-19 in Mexico City. The El Heraldo de México portal reported that some of these stores' owners spent up to 10,000 pesos to buy the necessary products to sanitize their spaces.

In an interview with the newspaper, David Hernández, owner of Cardio Fitness, assured he owes several months of rent. The owner has given him time to recover but told him instead of paying 10 pesos of rent, he must pay 13 thousand.

Despite this help, he said that in the medium term, he does not believe he will recover what he lost because clients do not go to the gym "some out of fear, others because they went to another place or they lost that confidence to exercise, so it is to start again from zero. "

He is paying the fitness coach daily since he has not given him a monthly salary.

Atletas Gym is in a similar situation since the manager Sergio Tinoco affirmed that he had to fire two workers despite his rent cut in half, to 15 thousand pesos.

"People do not have money, they do not have work and they express fear of contagion. Recovery will be difficult since, instead of paying for a gym, they prefer to feed their family," he said.

Last Friday, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum reported that Mexico City would return to the orange traffic light after a decrease in hospitalizations due to Covid-19.

It was decided that indoor gyms and swimming pools will reopen with 1 to 1 workout, with a minimum distance of 4 meters between each group. In each training, you can be up to 40 minutes maximum. Appointments must be scheduled.

Also, capital restaurants will have an extension of hours until 10 pm, maintaining the service abroad with 5 people per table.

In turn, theaters may reopen but with open-air staging, while temples and churches may reopen from 7 am to 7 pm.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes