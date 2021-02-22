With CDMX in orange, Covid tests will be done in pharmacies and stores

In this sense, the population was called to continue performing tests, which can now be completed in pharmacies and various establishments. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City will remain at an orange traffic light "without lowering its guard," the capital's government reported, so one of the measures to follow is increasing Covid tests in more areas.

Eduardo Clark from the Capital Digital Agency detailed in the videoconference on Friday, February 19, that there is a constant decrease in the number of hospitalizations, hospital admissions, 911 calls, and the positivity index has dropped despite the number of tests carried out also decreased.

Free antigen tests will be available in 42 private pharmacies and 10 shopping malls.

The pharmacies applying free trials are:

Savings Pharmacies

Pharmacy Guadalajara

ANTAD

Benavides Pharmacies

San Pablo Pharmacies

Yza Pharmacies

Anadim

Regarding the shopping centers where the tests will be applied:

Perisur

Tezontle Park

Via Vallejo Park

Zentralia Churubusco

Las Antenas Park

Plaza Nuevo Polanco Park

Chedraui Anfora

Chedraui Aragon

Chedraui University

As of February 21, the locations where tests will be applied will be available on the test.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx site.

RESTAURANTS WILL BE OPEN FOR INDOOR SERVICE

Eduardo Clark explained that restaurants will serve indoor at 20% until 7:00 p.m. when the capacity outside has been filled.

He also informed that historical archives, libraries, and galleries, by appointment, can reopen.

