With CDMX in orange, Covid tests will be done in pharmacies and stores
The CDMX Government explained an agreement was reached with the private sector to carry out tests
Mexico City will remain at an orange traffic light "without lowering its guard," the capital's government reported, so one of the measures to follow is increasing Covid tests in more areas.
Eduardo Clark from the Capital Digital Agency detailed in the videoconference on Friday, February 19, that there is a constant decrease in the number of hospitalizations, hospital admissions, 911 calls, and the positivity index has dropped despite the number of tests carried out also decreased.
In this sense, the population was called to continue performing tests, which can now be completed in pharmacies and various establishments.
Free antigen tests will be available in 42 private pharmacies and 10 shopping malls.
The pharmacies applying free trials are:
Savings Pharmacies
Pharmacy Guadalajara
ANTAD
Benavides Pharmacies
San Pablo Pharmacies
Yza Pharmacies
Anadim
Regarding the shopping centers where the tests will be applied:
Perisur
Tezontle Park
Via Vallejo Park
Zentralia Churubusco
Las Antenas Park
Plaza Nuevo Polanco Park
Chedraui Anfora
Chedraui Aragon
Chedraui University
As of February 21, the locations where tests will be applied will be available on the test.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx site.
RESTAURANTS WILL BE OPEN FOR INDOOR SERVICE
Eduardo Clark explained that restaurants will serve indoor at 20% until 7:00 p.m. when the capacity outside has been filled.
He also informed that historical archives, libraries, and galleries, by appointment, can reopen.
