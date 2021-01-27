Will Blue Demon Jr. be able to wear a mask if he wins as mayor of GAM?

With it a possible electoral victory, the wrestler's candidacy raises a question: can Blue Demon Jr. be a candidate and mayor without removing his mask. (Cuartoscuro)

The avalanche of athletes and actors seeking to take over a popularly elected position during this year's elections raises doubts that perhaps had not been put on the table before. One of them around the fighter Blue Demon Jr., who will seek to be mayor of Gustavo A. Madero in Mexico City, championed by the newly born Progressive Social Networks, a party linked to Elba Esther Gordillo.

With it a possible electoral victory, the wrestler's candidacy raises a question: can Blue Demon Jr. be a candidate and mayor without removing his mask or revealing his identity?

Blue Demon Jr. has insisted that he will not remove his mask, or reveal his identity, during the electoral process or if he were to win the contest.

The fighter assured that he would only reveal his identity before the National Electoral Institute (INE). The National Institute of Transparency (INAI) will be in charge of protecting his data.

The first step is a bit clear: the ballot. In 2015, the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch (TEPJF) allowed the then-candidate for governor, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, to put his nickname on the ballot: "El Bronco."

On that occasion, the independent candidate's nickname was not alone; it was accompanied by his full name, as established in article 266 of the general law on Electoral Institutions and Procedures.

Blue Demon Jr. could take your case to the TEPJF and get your real name off the ballot.

As for your image during the campaign, no law requires you to remove your mask to proselytize. If he became mayor, there would be no problem either.

But, if he wins the election, will he keep his identity as a public official? The contracts, trades, and other documents that you sign, and that could be requested via transparency, will they hide your real name?

However, the General Law of Transparency and Access to Public Information does not consider a public official's name as personal data that must be protected.

The INAI says, "there is information that could be considered personal data, such as the name of a public servant, however it is general information when it is used in the exercise of the powers conferred on the performance of a person or is linked to the exercise of the public function ".

Even so, the INE and the TEPJF have to adjust these doubts, because not only is Blue Demon Jr. looking for a popularly elected position, Carístico, who is running for mayor Cuauhtémoc, and Tinieblas Jr. for Venustiano Carranza does.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes