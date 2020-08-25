Why do I continuously have angry attacks?

Why do they arise, and how can we control them? We give you an answer from the experts. (Photo: Pixabay)

Anger is a primary emotion in human beings. However, when it occurs uncontrollably and frequently, in the long run, it affects our relationship with other people and ourselves.

Anger attacks are defined as episodes of excessive rage in which a person reacts suddenly and violently to a situation, such as an offense or something else that does not seem like it. According to the Psychology and Mind portal, the difference in being upset is that feelings of anger are so intense that it causes them to lose control of themselves, even throwing objects, screaming, or hitting what is around them.

This behavior can cause problems and contribute to the person who suffers from it continually having feelings of guilt and anguish due to the consequences of that negative emotion that he or she cannot control.

WHAT CAUSES ANGER ATTACKS?

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, anger attacks are directly related to a problem known as Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED). There are sudden and repeated episodes of impulsive, aggressive, and violent behaviors, with aggressive verbal outbursts and exaggerated reactions to a situation.

These anger outbursts happen unexpectedly and can be accompanied by physical symptoms such as tingling, tremors, palpitations, and tightness in the chest. A feeling of relief and tiredness may arise after the episode and later, remorse, regret, or shame.

Anger attacks can arise from various causes, although in most cases, those who suffered from them grew up in families where explosive behavior and verbal and physical abuse were common. Some other situations can produce them, such as:

1. INABILITY TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

It is common for people with anger attacks to resist accepting that they are primarily responsible for controlling their emotions. They repeat phrases such as "you make me go out of my way" or "if you didn't do this, I wouldn't be so mad. " They may even blame their mistakes on the climate or other elements of the environment in which they live.

2. NARCISSISM

This intolerance to receive criticism or different opinions is directly related to narcissism, not an excess of self-love. Still, quite the opposite, there is a feeling of inferiority that they seek to compensate with an exacerbation of their ego that is, deep down, fragile. Any contradiction or sign of being wrong; they take it as a threat and react aggressively and react aggressively with great anger.

3. THEY ONLY SEE THE WORST IN OTHERS

Anger attacks also arise because there is an obsession to focus on the worst or the shortcomings of others, always seeking to minimize others or make fun, so they feel protected. In these people, empathy fails, and there is great frustration, which they only release with anger attacks.

HOW TO CONTROL YOURSELF?

The techniques to learn to control anger attacks depend mainly on the causes behind it. It is essential to seek psychological help from a professional. In some instances, there may even be genetic causes or alterations in the structure, function, and chemistry of the brain, which will require drug treatment.

Another way to learn to control these intense emotions is to practice relaxation techniques at home, such as deep breathing, yoga, tai chi, or exposure to relaxing music and images. It is also ideal for creating a plan to find a way to solve those frustrating problems so that you can focus your energy and not lose your patience when you cannot fix something right away.

Finally, it is crucial to avoid those situations in the environment that contribute to outbursts of anger and definitively stay away from the use of substances that alter moods, such as alcohol and drugs.