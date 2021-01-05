What you should know about your ovaries

The ovaries are responsible for creating human life and the cramps that some women suffer during their menstrual period. (Special)

How much do you know about your ovaries?

They are part of the female reproductive system and play a fundamental role in conception and menstruation. When we learn about the menstrual cycle, its function is mentioned briefly. However, every woman should know more about her body and the wonderful faculties each part makes up.

The ovaries are the female sex glands. Women have two ovaries in the lower abdomen. They have the size and shape of an almond and are located on either side of the uterus. They are responsible for producing hormones (estrogens and progesterone) and thus ensure all sexual organs' proper functioning.

To learn more about the ovaries, here are some interesting facts:

They produce estrogen and progesterone.

The ovaries produce estrogen and progesterone. These hormones are responsible for developing female puberty: breast growth, the onset menstrual cycle, and the hips' widening. Estrogen and progesterone also prepare the uterus for pregnancy and increase libido.

THEY CHANGE SIZE

The ovaries change in size over the years and during each menstrual cycle. Month after month, your reproductive organ releases the ovum, so the size changes. After menopause, size changes will stop.

THEY GET STRESSED

Have you heard that stress can affect your menstrual cycle?

This statement refers to the fact that when your body is under a lot of pressure or stress, ovulation can be affected. Some experts think that it is a natural way the body seeks to prevent pregnancy at the worst times.

THEY CAN CAUSE ACNE

The ovaries play a vital role in hormonal balance. Therefore, they could be to blame for other hormonal problems such as acne. Additionally, excess testosterone can lead to hair growth and weight fluctuations.

