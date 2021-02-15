What will Ash Wednesday be like in CDMX?

On Friday, the capital government announced that the city returns to an epidemiological orange traffic light due to decreased hospital admissions numbers. (Cuartoscuro)

According to the capital's government, temples and churches of Mexico City may open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 17 for the Ash Wednesday celebration.

During a press conference, Eduardo Clark, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, assured that only one person per family can enter atriums and open areas when complying with all health measures, such as distance, face masks, and sanitizers.

In this context, new measures will be implemented to reactivate the economy, such as the extension of restaurant hours until 10 p.m., outdoor eating, and the reopening of gyms and swimming pools in closed spaces, with limited capacity and sanitary measures.

The capital government reiterated the call not to hold parties or meetings, take a Covid test in case of being in contact with a positive patient and not lower your guard.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes