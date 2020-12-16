What does it take to be considered a Magic Town?

In 2001, the Federal Ministry of Tourism implemented the Magic Towns program. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexico is known worldwide for the great variety of places it has as a tourist proposal. In addition to beaches and tropical areas within the republic, there are beautiful places to enjoy culture and gastronomy. Many of them are known as Magical Towns.

In 2001, the Federal Ministry of Tourism implemented the Magic Towns program. It is a set of towns that meet specific requirements that qualify them as Magic Towns. The program has found a great reception because cultural experiences are kept in these destinations. Adventure and great authenticity that travelers value for the proximity and the endearing are the warmth of its people.

WHAT MUST A MAGIC TOWN HAVE?

The requirements for a town to obtain the status of Magical Town are diverse, from administrative to infrastructure and service offerings.

That it has an area dedicated to tourism: This administrative area or committee must develop and present a 5-year work program.

Have tourist infrastructure: It is necessary for the town to have good connectivity and access, fixed routes for public transport, public health and safety services, and an accessible tourist information system.

Check the existence of tourist attractions: Real estate, historical monuments, or natural attractions. They must also have an inventory of tourism service providers.

CONSIDERATIONS TO PRESERVE THE TITLE OF MAGIC PEOPLE?

Develop and present a work plan

Check that there is a private and social investment for tourism.

Demonstrate the growth of tourism activity

Show the positive impact that tourism has on the living conditions of the inhabitants.

The first towns to receive the appointment of Pueblo Mágico were:

Huasca de Ocampo, in Hidalgo

Real de Catorce, in San Luis Potosí

Mexcaltitán, in Nayarit

Currently, Mexico has 121 Magical Towns distributed throughout the country, of which 32 are located among six States: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas. These same formed the Central West Pact for Tourism and designed different routes in which the magical towns have been destinations that promote one-day or weekend walks with excellent safety.

Some of the most visited Magical Towns are the following:

Real de Catorce, Aquismón and Xilitla in San Luis Potosí;

Jerez de García, Pinos and Sombrerete in Zacatecas;

Mineral de Pozos, Dolores Hidalgo and Salvatierra in Guanajuato;

Real de Asientos, Calvillo and San José de Gracia in Aguascalientes;

Peña de Bernal, Cadereyta and Amealco in Querétaro;

Tapalpa, Tlaquepaque and Lagos de Moreno in Jalisco.

With information from Unknown Mexico

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes