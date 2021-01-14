What do we know about restaurants reopening in CDMX?

Mexico City Governments and representatives of the capital's restaurant sector held meetings to define the conditions restaurants could probably reopen on January 18, despite the city being in red light.

During the virtual conference, Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that tomorrow, the sector's possible reactivation agreements will be announced after having updates from the epidemiological traffic light. For decision-making, surveys were carried out on hospitalized people to detect the place where they were infected and clarified that "there is no rivalry. On the contrary, they are looking for the best."

In various statements, the president explained that according to health officials, the highest number of infections occur in closed spaces where face masks are not worn, and there is no social distancing as it happens at parties and restaurants.

Recently business owners and workers from the restaurant sector under the slogan "we open or die" demonstrated with "cacerolazos" outside their venues. Some owners opened their establishments to the public because due to the second lockdown, many infections overwhelmed the capital hospitals, suffered economic damages, lost jobs, and several establishments closed permanently.

Therefore, on January 13, the business owners held a meeting with Government Secretary José Alfonso Suárez and the Secretary of Economic Development, Fadlala Akabani, to evaluate the reopening options.

Through an information card, authorities announced that some of the agreements they reached were that it would be necessary to ask customers to register their stay by using the QR code to track possible COVID infections. They must also carry out a sampling weekly to your employees with covid PCR tests.

According to Milenio, the spokesperson for the "we open or we die" movement and Fisher's director, Manolo Ablanedo, assured that authorities accepted the reopening, but this is conditional on a weekly meeting to evaluate the conditions in which they are operating food businesses.

He explained that they would be able to access outdoor spaces such as parks in the first stage. Parking lots of the restaurant itself uses terraces or sidewalks to place tables, which must be 1.5 meters apart, giving the industry a little oxygen for the moment.

However, the head of government so far did not give any details about whether there will be a reopening of the restaurants in Mexico City.

