What do the larynx and uterus have in common?

The throat and larynx have a special connection to the vagina and uterus. Not only do they physically resemble each other (they have a hollow, empty, and moist channel), but these organs have similar reactions: they inhibit and shut down when "danger" is perceived.

Midwives know this mechanism well. That is why, when assisting a birth, they also focus on the relaxation of the jaw and larynx, as this directly influences the pelvic floor, vagina, and uterus. Sometimes pregnant women are even asked to sing or vocalize from the throat to dilate and relax the vaginal muscles.

You have to think of it as if it were a reflection. Chanting, breathing, and kissing (actions in which the throat, jaw, and pharynx move), tension is likely released through the uterus and vagina.

WHY IS THIS?

The parasympathetic system coordinates both the vagina and the throat. It makes sense that there is some repercussion of one on the other.

Women's voices change during each phase of the menstrual cycle. Accumulation of mucus in the vocal cords is different throughout the menstrual cycle, as is the mucus of the cervix's; or vaginal acidity and the amount of saliva.

Simply put, women can take advantage of this by practicing relaxation exercises that include both organs. Experiment and know your body.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes