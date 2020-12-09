Vaccination v. covid will begin in two weeks in CDMX and Coahuila

Out of the 51 vaccine candidates, 13 are in phase III, and there are 153 in preclinical evaluation. (Cuartoscuro)

The vaccination strategy against Covid-19 involves great challenges such as administration and management requirements, the low availability of vaccines in the short term, and not affecting other vaccines' application, says Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health.

Mexico's Government guarantees vaccines' quality to protect life, the federal official said in a morning conference.

Out of the 51 vaccine candidates, 13 are in phase III, and there are 153 in preclinical evaluation, Alcocer explained.

"The vaccine opens a horizon of hope for handling the pandemic in Mexico and throughout the world; however, we must be aware that vaccination is not a matter of a day," said the undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion Hugo López-Gatell.

The Secretary of Health has already signed a contract with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Covax to purchase covid vaccines. In the coming days, the agreement with CanSino will be signed, López-Gatell detailed.

He detailed Mexico's strategy to reduce deaths from covid-19 in which he points out different keys to the vaccination plan:

A global access problem to the covid vaccine.

-Limited production in the world.

-Different national vaccination priorities differentiate us from other countries.

-National, physical and operational infrastructure, which is available.

-Vaccination should not be the only mitigation and prevention strategy for the virus.

WHO WILL HAVE THE PRIORITY?

Mexico has already signed a contract with Covax accessing the possibility of nine covid vaccine candidates, explained Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Relations.

The president instructed that Mexico have access to the covid vaccine almost simultaneously as first world countries, detailed Ebrard, who recalled that in the visit to the United States, that was a priority issue.

The Government plans to sign the purchase contract for 35 million covid vaccines this week with CanSino, Ebrard Casaubón said.

In addition to CanSino and Janssen, three other vaccines will conduct Phase III trials in Mexico: Novavax, Curevac, and Sputnik V indicated by the Foreign Minister.

Ebrard Casaubón indicated that Cofepris had requested authorization to use Remdesivir and Bamlanivimab, investigational drugs to treat covid patients.

In a round of questions and answers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that there are no financial problems with Covid vaccines' purchase. We have the funds for that purpose. They are available to start 20 billion pesos by December.

President López Obrador said that he would wait for the fourth stage to be vaccinated that corresponds to him by age, and will begin in February.

In turn, López Gatell said that people who already had Covid also have to be vaccinated.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes