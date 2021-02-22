Universities in CDMX may reopen for medical students

The official publication of the capital reported the following requirements for universities to open during the orange traffic light. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City public and private universities will be allowed to reopen as of February 22 if they have careers in health sciences.

Following the Official Gazette publication of February 20, only classes and students´ practices about to graduate may be carried out.

The official publication of the capital reported the following requirements for universities to open during the orange traffic light:



- Mandatory use of face masks to enter the facilities and during the entire time of stay

- Social distance of 1.5 meters between people

-Sanitary filters at the entrance to detect symptoms and take teaching staff and students' temperature. Those with a temperature higher than 37.5º C will not be allowed to enter.

- Antibacterial gel dispenser with 70% alcohol at the entrance and in common areas.

- Common use areas and contact surfaces should be disinfected continuously within the facilities.

- Privilege natural ventilation. If this is not possible, the ventilation system can only operate with recirculation of a minimum of 40% from the outside. The recirculation of air inside is prohibited. The system and filters should be disinfected continuously and cleaned

- Avoid sharing materials during practices.

- Implement an appointment system for practices if possible.

(fmma/Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes)