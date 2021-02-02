This is how seniors should register to receive the covid vaccine

The Secretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, stressed that for now, they do not have a starting date for Phase 2 of vaccination in Mexico. (Cuartoscuro)

The starting signal is to begin registering adults over 60 years of age to receive the vaccine against covid-19; check it step by step.

The Federal Government officially opened the registry of adults over 60 who will be vaccinated against covid-19 in the coming months.

The Secretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, stressed that for now, they do not have a starting date for Phase 2 of vaccination in Mexico.

ON WHICH PAGE WILL THE REGISTRATION BE?

The website is mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, where the data of the person who receives the dose will have to be giving. The website has presented failures during the morning, apparently due to saturation. However, López Gatell promised that the IT Department would provide service to the page during the registration period.

Adults over 60 can register on this page as of this Tuesday.

There they will be asked for three personal information:

1.- Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

2.- Address where they currently reside

3.- A 10-digit contact telephone number.

"Yes, the CURP will be requested because it pinpoints all Mexicans and a phone number where the person can be contacted later to schedule the appointment," explained Emiliano Calderón, coordinator of the National Digital Strategy.

If you enter a CURP for a person under 60 years of age, the page will inform you that you have not yet received the vaccine, depending on your age group.

"The data associated with that code is displayed; if it matches, then the dose for that person is confirmed," said César Vélez, General Director of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Health.

"The second element apart from the location is the contact information, telephone numbers, and a note specifying whose number it belongs to and at what times the person can be reached," he said.

When vaccines are available for this population sector, a follow-up call will be made to confirm an appointment, and the seniors will be asked to attend 15 minutes before to avoid long waits and crowds in public places.

After completing all these steps, for which the assistance of a family member was requested, if necessary, the government will create a directory of people that will reach the "Servants of the Nation" that make up the vaccination brigades.

This registry includes inhabitants of urban communities and medium-sized cities. Still, in rural areas where there is no connectivity, a census will be carried out through the Ministry of Welfare.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes