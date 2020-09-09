This could be paid by restaurants to serve soft drinks to minors

The initiative presented by the deputy of Morena, Paula Soto, was referred to the Health Commission, where other programs seek to restrict junk food. (Cuartoscuro)

An initiative presented in the Congress of Mexico City proposes a fine of 10,000 pesos imposed on the establishment that serves a glass of soda to minors, regardless of whether their parents are present.

The initiative presented by the deputy of Morena, Paula Soto, was referred to the Health Commission, where other programs seek to restrict junk food. "To prevent and combat overweight and obesity: The sale, donation, supply, gift or distribution of processed sugary beverages to minors is prohibited, even in the company of their mothers, fathers or guardians," the proposal states.

So far, there are seven proposals from legislators to reduce junk food consumption: six are from the deputies of Morena and one from the PAN. In addition to Soto Maldonado, José Luis Rodríguez, Isabela Rosales Herrera, Leticia Varela Martínez, and Efraín Morales Sánchez have presented initiatives. One of the outstanding proposals is that of the PAN, which proposes the creation of a Unique Food Health File in Mexico City, "to collect data and undertake follow-up of diseases of a person from birth, but mainly, those related to diabetes, " says the initiative.

