"The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo," a story of struggle

The first death of Marisela Escobedo Ortiz occurred when in August 2008, her daughter Rubí Fraire (or Frayre), who was 16 years old and a small daughter, was murdered, burned, and buried in a garbage dump in Ciudad Juárez. (Special)

Marisela Escobedo's documentary shows us the impunity that exists in the country. Her daughter's death was only the beginning of a story of injustice that Marisela lived, reflecting on the series of obstacles that mothers of missing women experience every day.

"The Three Deaths of Marisela" was directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio, in co-production by VICE Studios and Scopio. Karla Casillas Bermúdez was head of the journalistic investigation to build the film narration. She wrote on her Facebook wall that since January 2009, the decision to make a map based on Marisela's writings, and they tried to fill in those gaps.

The second was when her murderer Rafael Barraza, Rubí's partner, in a trial carried out in April 2010, was acquitted and released, despite having confessed to the crime and apologized to Marisela.

On the night of December 16, 2010, her third death came.

Why do femicides exist? Why is there insecurity? Why do mothers have to look for their missing child? Are some of the questions that this documentary answers us.

NO MORE FEMICIDES

Marisela wanted Ingrid's disappearance to be the last in Ciudad Juárez, and that did not happen. The figures continued.

In 2020, 48 women have been murdered in Ciudad Juárez, which represents 26.6% of the figures obtained in 2019, which reached 180 cases, reported El Heraldo de Juárez.

The chain of impunity did not stop. Rubí's death, femicide connected with a cultural burden, an inefficient justice system, a disabled security team, a society fragmented by drug trafficking. The setting suitable for a life to be burned in a wasteland.

This documentary connects us with the struggle of the mothers of victims of femicide and disappearance. It shows us the connection between drug trafficking and power. A love story, as they say, leaves us alert to insecurity.

Karla shares how, as a result of a documented investigation and with a careful methodology, as can be seen through postit, it became possible to tell Marisela's story, which allows us to understand why women want to burn everything.

"The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo," a documentary that I hope will move you as much as it moved us. We want her life to become an inspiration and "symbol of struggle", as her son #JuanManuelFraire says, and that it serves to explain - to those who have not yet understood - why the women of this country are breaking everything, burning everything.

