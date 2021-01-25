The six most demand skills for 2021

What skills are the most suitable to develop? (Pixabay)

It is time for companies to rethink their strategies, approaches, and business models, but what skills are the most suitable to develop?

Due to technological advances and the coronavirus pandemic, organizations' transformation has accelerated, so leaders and collaborators must prepare to generate value in new organizational environments, strengthening skills and key competencies.

Human Capital Factor considers six competencies that organizations increasingly demand:

1.- DIGITAL THINKING

Digital skills have become even more of a priority. It is currently essential to have the ability to adopt digital tools to apply them in activities that we previously carried out mechanically or in person.

However, in the coming years, this will not be enough for the job market. It will be necessary to develop digital thinking to have a competitive advantage, such as problem-solving, conceptualization of multiple ideas at the same time, analysis, synthesis, encoding, and decoding of data, among others.

2.- AGILITY

The ability to respond quickly, efficiently, and assertively is essential to face the uncertainty that usually characterizes scenarios in continuous evolution.

Being agile requires knowing how to deal with complex situations and maintain innovative thinking, even in the face of challenges.

3.- SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE

This competence has always been key to building organizational cultures of trust; however, it has grown in importance as work teams have become increasingly collaborative, diverse, and flexible.

Empathy is essential to promote this type of work scheme. In formal and informal leaders, the ability to adapt their way of interacting to each of their collaborators and colleagues' personalities and individual situations is highly valued to connect with them more closely.

Co-creation, the generation of harmonious relationships, and reconciliation are behaviors related to social and emotional intelligence that organizations will seek to develop in their human talent during the following years.

4 .- VIRTUAL COLLABORATION

Various organizations are adopting remote work on an ongoing basis. While this benefits employees and employers, it also involves maintaining the productivity, well-being, commitment, and motivation of our remote teams.

To achieve this, it is necessary to reinforce verbal communication with our colleagues, leaders, and support circles and manage our times, allocating spaces for group interaction in formal and informal support environments.

5.- MULTIDISCIPLINARY TRAINING

In a context as complex as the current one, it is necessary to approach situations from different perspectives.

For several years, organizations have promoted multidisciplinary teams. Still, today they also seek that the same person has the ability and willingness to acquire knowledge of disciplines other than their initial training. These types of profiles stand out for their constant curiosity and their openness to continually learn.

6.- TRANSCULTURAL APPROACH

As organizational cultures become more digital, global, and inclusive, we must learn to perform, collaborate, and create connections in different cultural settings.

This competence is relevant, even if we work in our country of origin since it is more frequent than interacting with people of different nationalities. The cross-cultural approach goes beyond having language skills. The approach requires the ability to adapt and be receptive.

