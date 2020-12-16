The rise of video streaming amid pandemic in Mexico

With most people in their homes, the digital platforms that offer material in this format in Mexico registered an increase in their users of 32%. (Pixabay)

One of the first sectors to resent the economy since last March was entertainment. From the closure of sports stadiums to the cancellation of various festivals scheduled for dates that the pandemic ended up encompassing, companies in this industry saw their expected profits for 2020 diminish. The response to this has been the proliferation of streaming concerts (or live broadcast). During the first months of confinement, different artists, musicians, and singers began to take advantage of various social platforms' live transmission tools to perform acoustic or alternate versions of some of their songs. As months passed, and an increase in cases and deaths globally, it began to be used by the industry's main agents to organize concerts via streaming.

With most people in their homes, the digital platforms that offer material in this format in Mexico -such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, among others- registered an increase in their users of 32%, according to figures from the Statista firm.

THE STREAMING BOOM

Spain was the country that registered the most significant increase in demand for streaming video, with 108%.

This sector will have 868 million dollars in revenues by the end of this year, increasing 18.5% at the annual rate.

By 2025, the industry projects a flow of $ 2.31 billion.

Another example of this rise is that during the six months of the pandemic, the shares of Internet content platforms have soared on the New York Stock Exchange: those of Netflix have gained 11.33%; Amazon, 30.53%; Apple 33.59% and Disney 19.55%.

The video streaming giant announced at the end of the first quarter of the year that it had reached 180 million active customers worldwide, with the estimate that there would be an increase of 10 million more during the second quarter.

PIRACY

However, this developing industry is not spared from piracy, as many illegal platforms offer the same catalog or even a broader one than the legal pages.

In Mexico, ClarkeModet firm reported that 5 out of 10 streaming platform users do not know how to distinguish between them. It is noteworthy that last year the country recorded losses of 110 million dollars due to illegal platforms. Among the most common forms of piracy on streaming, and copyright, are streaming ripping, used by 32% of users of music platforms; against 23% of those who download music by cyberlockers, which are cloud file storage services; - and 17% of those users dedicated to locating suspicious content. The company warns that if this type of piracy is not regularized, illegal streaming could generate 741 billion dollars in the last year. It registered an increase of 31% within the music industry. Similarly, films' plagiarism increased by 33%, video games by 12%, and books by 24%.

