The power and light of Metro's Line 1 were restored after arson

Florencia Serranía, general director of the Metro, reported that the Power and Light circuit worked for Line 1 of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC).

At a press conference, she assured that successful operation tests have already been carried out to ensure a safe return to operation of the affected lines, 1, 2, and 3.

With this work in conjunction with CFE, it has been possible to verify the potential in the first lighting and power substation.

ADVANCES IN THE CDMX METRO:

- Review of the operation of transformers 2, 3, and 4 that are in the building of the accident (100% progress)

- Installation of a central emergent energy control post outside the building (100% progress)

- Rehabilitation of the connection of the transformers to the central control post, in conjunction with CFE (100% progress)

- Removal of debris and cleaning simultaneously with other works as allowed by the experts (In process)

- Entrance into the operation of the security and control systems of each Line (advance 75%)

- Verification of control systems and automatic piloting (In process)

SEMOVI PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT NETWORK

Regarding the support network's system, the head of the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi), Andrés Lajous, announced that the hours of operation to Metro users were extended.

The Support Network staff that reports in real-time the transport situation to avoid crowds reported that there were already people trained before the start of operations.

For this reason, the opening of the network began at 4:40 am, 20 minutes before, to serve passengers with 1,366 vehicles.

He said the waiting time between buses was reduced to 1 minute on the Tasqueña and Universidad route. Simultaneously, the maximum is 15 minutes in Hidalgo, Zapato, Indios Verdes, and Zapata during the morning.

Finally, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC CDMX) provided support on the Observatorio - Chapultepec route for free, contributing to less saturation.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes