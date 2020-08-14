The magic of cinema reopens, with few happy spectators in Mexico City

It's Wednesday afternoon. The Cinépolis University, before the pandemic, even during the week, was full of families, groups of young people and couples. On August 12, after four and a half months closed, just some people were seen in the hallways. It looked like a movie location from Vanilla Sky in the scene where everything is empty. It is part of the effects left by covid-19, a pandemic that seems to be out from a Hollywood horror movie.

There were more workers than moviegoers in those complex movie theaters that have seen thousands and thousands of people pass by. They witnessed the growth of Harry Potter, the heroism of The Avengers, and the return of King Aragorn. Still, they had never seen a pandemic like that caused by the coronavirus.

SANITARY MEASURES

Those who were encouraged to return after four and a half months of closure did so without being daunted despite the sanitation measures imposed to avoid possible infections, such as temperature measurement, the use of antibacterial gel, and security tapes placed on the chairs.

I LOVE IT

Alejandra, another cinephile, who came accompanied, said that she had been waiting for the moment to return to the cinema for four months when they were closed

"I love it," she said without hiding her smile, wearing the mandatory mask.

She stated that she felt safe with the protection measures implemented in the complex.

For her return, she chose the movie "Modern Loves," and she enjoyed it while eating nachos and soda.

"I was the happiest," she concluded.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes