The five entities with the highest vaccine registrations for seniors

The Ministry of Health reported that 3 920 827 older adults had registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, representing an advance of 27%. For those who do not have internet access, the agency will set up a telephone line.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, General Director of Epidemiology, announced that 3 920 827 older adults had signed up on the page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, which is almost a third of the 14 million 460 thousand 754 Mexicans who are 60 years or older.

The five states where more seniors have been registered are Mexico City with 777,047; the State of Mexico with 672,206; Jalisco with 227,012; Nuevo León with 213,926 Veracruz with 169,558.

Given the concern that some people have expressed for not having the necessary technology to enter their data, Alomía Zegarra said that they would launch a call center in the following days. Those who have not registered when the vaccination begins can contact the "roadrunner brigades" to access the system and call them back.



On Monday, 166, 731 deaths from Covid-19 were reported, 531 more than the day before. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 1, 936, 013 confirmed cases, just 3, 868 in the last 24 hours.

The estimated cases are 2,130 287, while the active cases estimated by the agency are 65 ,789. At this moment, there are fewer people sick with Covid-19 than immunized since 79, 429 schemes have been applied to complete the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Alomía Zegarra indicated that the epidemiological week presented a 32% decrease in infections, although he said it remains apparent if this trend continues.

He also highlighted that hospital occupancy has decreased. In Mexico City, it dropped to 79% in general beds and 76% in beds with ventilators, followed by Mexico's State with 75% in general beds and 66% in beds with a fan.

THERE ARE 6,262 POSSIBLE REACTIONS FROM THE COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ministry of Health applied 4,303 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine on Monday. A total of 717,820 doses have been administered, 620,934 correspond to the first dose, and 79,429 already have the scheme full.

Alomía Zegarra said that they have notified 6,269 cases of adverse reactions presumably associated with the vaccine against Covid-19, 36 of them have been severe, and two continue to be specially treated.

Until Sunday, 47 severe cases of reactions were reported. Still, the General Director of Epidemiology explained that they were eliminated from the list because they were not cases of adverse effects but Covid-19.

