The first bike lane of Edomex is ready... 8 months later

Before the end of February, the Ministry of Mobility and the Government of Naucalpan could launch the first bike lane enabled in the State of Mexico since the covid-19 health emergency began. Although it has barely advanced between 60 and 65 percent, the cyclists who move every day between Mexico City and the Valley of Mexico are already using it.

The Director of Mobility and Universal Accessibility of Naucalpan, Noé Ortiz Lopezlira, reported that the bike lane, which is additional to the Metropolitan one, intended to be built with the Azcapotzalco mayor's office, consists of a 2.4-kilometer-long path. That goes from the intersection of the avenue September 16 and Gustavo Baz, in the San Bartolo community (Naucalpan Center), to Military Engineers, in the vicinity of the Cuatro Caminos whereabouts, on the border with Miguel Hidalgo.

He pointed out that the project presents advanced vertical and restrictive signaling, marking, bollard placement, and geometric adjustments. The Public Works Directorate had to achieve a two-lane unidirectional bicycle lane, except in the section that corresponds to the Avenida Ingenieros Militares, where a two-way direction was created, due to the mobility conditions that prevail in that area.

Noé Ortiz highlighted that, according to the studies carried out to verify this bike lane's viability, it is estimated that 1,300 users per day could initially use it. However, the models indicate that using the "confined" routes for cyclists will double once started, so it is expected this month when it will operate.

COLLECTIVES ACCOMPANY NEW USERS

Almost eight months after the Bicimixtles movement was created to demand bike lanes in Mexico's State, its members pointed out that these routes represent a significant advance for the organization. They considered that it could be a watershed in implementing these confined lanes that will encourage bicycles among those who live in Mexico City and the Valley of Mexico.

Sonia Lópezcastro, a member of the Bicimixtles collective, affirmed that, although the bicycle lane on Avenida 16 de Septiembre has not been completed, Mexicans who travel to Mexico City every day to go to work have begun using the infrastructure, given the new outbreak of covid-19 cases registered as of December. However, it is estimated that, once it is fully inaugurated, the capacity may be increased.

She explained that, as of this bike lane's authorization, the group has begun to accompany new users who do not dare travel every day to Mexico City. They have designed personalized routes. Two or three experienced cyclists accompany whoever needs it to their destination, teaching them the safe way and becoming a constant user.

She mentioned that they have been working with the Directorate of Citizen Safety and Municipal Traffic to discourage the bike lanes' invasion by motorists. They held meetings to achieve this, to desist from occupying the bike lane to park. So far, the Naucalpan Traffic Police has applied 83 infractions since last January 18.

Likewise, they pointed out the design was appropriate. Creating this emerging bike lane responds to a requirement of many years, so they hope that it can be considered a definitive and permanent route.

LOOKING TO EXPAND TOWARDS BENITO JUÁREZ

Once this section is concluded, the Directorate of Mobility and Universal Accessibility and cycling groups such as Bicimixtles will seek that the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office expands the bike path along Ingenieros Militares avenue. The intention is to connect with the existing one on Calzada México- Tacuba. Users can move every day from Naucalpan Centro to the capital's Zócalo, without setbacks, and improve mobility for those who live in the Valley of Mexico.

Noé Ortiz explained that it is approximately three kilometers in length between the stop of Cuatro Caminos and the Calzada México-Toluca. Talks are held with authorities of this mayor's office to make them aware of the project and be specified for cyclists' safety, which would make it another metropolitan bicycle lane.

She explained that it seeks to allocate resources for the first metropolitan bike lane that Naucalpan and Azcapotzalco presented. Although the project obtained the registration to access resources from the Metropolitan Fund, this item's disappearance delayed its completion, so the municipality and the mayor's office await the Mobility efforts ministries in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

