The counties that wear face masks the least in CDMX

The Anáhuac de Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood is where face masks to prevent the coronavirus spread is the least use. The Ampliación Memetla de Cuajimalpa neighborhood is where this sanitary measure applies the most.

Municipalities with less use of masks:



Anahuac, Miguel Hidalgo 63%

Agricultural Blade Pantitlán, Iztacalco 64%

Puebla, Venustiano Carranza 66%

Asturias, Cuauhtémoc 69%

Federal, Venustiano Carranza 70%

Municipalities with greater use of face masks:

Memetla expansion, Cuajimalpa 96%

Expansion Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan 93%

Lomas de Vista Hermosa, Cuajimalpa 93%

Del Valle, Benito Juárez 92%

Obadías García Soro, Cuajimalpa 92%

HOW WAS THE ANALYSIS OF MOUTH COVERS BY COLONIA MADE?

The methodology used for this analysis was to perform a count using the C5 cameras in the neighborhoods reference areas, towards pedestrian zones in 10-minute sections at times: 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, and 19 hours of the day, the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum explained at a press conference.

The figures correspond to the average number of people counted with and without face masks during each 10-minute video segment.

