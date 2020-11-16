The business of selling pictures of your feet

The highest peak in foot photo searches was in the first week of June 2020, but is it a job? Yes, selling photos of this part of the body has become a way to earn easy money online. But not everything is OK; various women have criticized this practice (although this social group has entered this business the most).

HOW TO SELL PHOTOS OF MY FEET?

While there is only one legal page specializing in selling photos of feet (FeetFinder), Internet users are mostly doing this business through social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Depending on the demand, you can earn approximately $ 30 for a series of photos, or there are also request systems for personalized collections, where users have specific requests, and models can accept them or not.

(Photo: Pixabay)

IS IT LEGAL?

Being a fetish is and activity-regulated within the framework of adult entertainment, so it would be illegal for minors to participate. However, it has been shown that it is a market in which several scams and many children are involved.

There are no specialized business applications, as the Apple Store and Google Play does not allow fetish apps to be created. For now, social networks have been the primary sales space. FeetFinder is the first and only legal page so far and has user verification mechanisms.

Risks of selling feet photos:

People who have entered the business recommend never giving personal information (such as real name, age, or telephone number). It is best not to leave tattoos or any mark that identifies the person to avoid harassment or bullying cases.

Scams are also common. There are times when users can send fraudulent payments and conversations. And, being a poorly regulated sexual practice, there is always the risk that someone will seek to profit badly from this content (especially if they are a minor)

One of the most criticized factors - especially by feminism - is the women's body's hypersexualization. Critic says that it is a business that portrays them as consumer objects for men (who are the largest consumers of this content) and takes advantage of women's economic need.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes