The benefits of "slow sex" and tips to practice it

(Photo: Pixabay)

We live in a fast-paced world, under the logic of doing everything fast. Unfortunately, that also reflects in our sexual relations. We have been taught that the ultimate goal is an orgasm and that the more efforts we make to achieve it, the better.

What if we told you that in slow sex, the most important thing is not to reach orgasm?

As its name implies, slow sex proposes to carry out sexual contact in a slow and relaxed way, so it does not set orgasm in the center of attention but instead invites you to enjoy the entire sexual experience: kisses, caresses, and cuddles.

The essential idea in slow sex is to relax and live the precise moment you experience caresses and touching. It does not focus on penetration but conceives sexuality as the set of intimate physical experiences that provoke us. In slow sex, orgasm is what each person decides to feel.

After daring to live the experience of slow sex, you will not want to have sex again quickly and violently as porn dictates that pleasure should be felt.

Slow sex has broad benefits to extend pleasure. It helps delay male ejaculation and invite you to feel every little detail of sex. Here are some tips for you to enjoy the most:

SPEND TIME.

Time should work in your favor, so planning a sexual encounter where you and your partner are fully aware of the moment will be essential. You can make an appointment in a special place to leave your daily life away from that magical moment that you are about to live in.

Dedicate yourself entirely to the moment and share the pleasure; although the latter can be difficult due to the many slopes and thoughts, you may have, controlling your breathing can make you return to the moment and enjoy it. Just live in the moment and every little part that makes up the sexual act.

EXPERIMENT WITH LUBRICANTS.

Since slow sex is mainly about feeling each touch, lubricants can add an exciting sense of lust. If they are flavored, you can get creative and taste every part of the body. Don't forget to stimulate the erogenous zones, and find out where your partner feels pleasure, pay attention to the whole body, do not limit the caresses.

(Photo: Pixabay)

GET CREATIVE WITH FLIRTATION.

If you like to indulge in the senses, you will love slow sex. Seduction, teasing, and first contacts are essential. Extend the caresses, insinuations, and experiences before intercourse as long as you can. Remember that penetration should not be the center of attention. Carrying out a role play that excites both of you or a previous sensual conversation can help lengthen and increase the desire to enjoy the moment. It seems simple, but putting into practice slow sex is not as easy as it reads. Will you put it to the test? Indeed, you will not regret it.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes