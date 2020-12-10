Ten things to pack when traveling safely in the new normal

This coronavirus pandemic puts our hygiene and disease prevention habits to the test, and traveling for work or pleasure in 2020 has taken a more demanding course in this area. (Pixabay)

Since the beginning of the year, we are all trying to learn to live with the "new normal." As Christmas and New Years' holidays come, we might meet relatives or friends, but how do we travel with new rules in place?. To prevent coronavirus spread, here is a list of ten essentials you should have in your luggage to take care of your health and others.

Take note of this list if you consider going on a trip and respecting the "new normal."

1. FACE SHIELD

As long as there is the possibility of catching Covid-19, you cannot forget to wear it everywhere since it is an essential requirement for traveling. Although each airline has its protocols, they all adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which requests that you wear the mask during the entire flight to reduce contagion.

Remember to pack more than one face mask or have reusable when it gets wet or in contact with the outside. A face mask becomes contaminated and loses its effectiveness, so it will be necessary to make several changes and sanitize or discard those you already used.

2. SANITIZING PRODUCTS

Expert epidemiologists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) have pointed out that the constant use of alcohol-based antibacterial gel is effective in destroying the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Therefore, you should not forget to carry one or more bottles of antibacterial gel distributed in your luggage to have them on hand at all times or, failing that. You can take a pack of sanitizing towels to clean the surfaces with which you have contact.

3. PERSONAL HYGIENE PRODUCTS

Personal hygiene products are vital on a trip. Covid-19 has led us to extreme cleanliness; Therefore, do not forget to include your toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and moisturizer in your suitcase.

4. TECHNOLOGY

With the pandemic came the use of technology in travel processes. It is of utmost importance since you will use your cell phone to check in or check out at the hotel or download the restaurants' menus.

5. BRING A SET OF EXTRA CLOTHES AND SHOES

When you contact other people during your flight, the ideal is to consider wearing specific clothing and footwear for public spaces and spaces inside your accommodation. You can change and avoid wearing the same clothes that you wear in the public places you visit.

(Pixabay)

6. PRACTICAL LUGGAGE

It will depend on the destination, the type of transport you will use, the place's climate, etc. However, given the need to sanitize and clean everything, it will help be very practical with what you include in your luggage.

7. FIRST AID KIT AND MEDICINES

It is always necessary to carry a small first aid kit to free us from unforeseen events, considering the airport restrictions on not carrying liquids of more than 100 ml or scissors. Also, you can include an oximeter and a digital thermometer to monitor your health.

8. MEDICAL CARD

Consider taking your medical security papers with you; this way, if it is necessary to visit a doctor, they will help you streamline the process.

9. SUPPLIES

During the trip, you may feel thirsty or hungry, so try to include a bottle of water and a snack to avoid making visits to stores and waiting in lines of establishments.

10. MONEY AND DOCUMENTATION

Remember to bring with you the money you plan to use on your trip and the required documentation so that the stay process is smooth and smooth; And if possible, consider carrying a credit card for any unforeseen or extra expenses.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes