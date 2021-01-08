Sologamy, the commitment to marry yourself

hand. Sologamy, or the act of marrying oneself, is an increasingly popular trend among the world's single women.

Contrary to what one might think, women who decide to marry themselves take commitment very seriously. In many situations, the ceremony is carried out like any other wedding, with a white dress, guests, and a banquet. There are iconic cases, such as that of the photographer Grace Gelder, who confessed to Yorokobu magazine, that she hired a wedding planner for her wedding with herself.

The ring, a symbol of self-commitment

Sasha Cagen, writer of the book Quirkyalone: A Manifesto for Uncompromising, explains that the ring is a symbol of self-acceptance:

"It is a symbol that I married me, a symbol of self-love and self-acceptance," she said in an interview for the Telenoche program.

Sasha is American, but she was the first woman to self-marry in Argentina. She states that sologamy is not merely about marrying yourself to be alone for the rest of your life, but about an act of self-commitment:

"I was going to be 40 years old, and I was not going to marry a man, so I wanted to do as a ritual to be a woman and take charge of myself and accept myself. I want to take control of my happiness when I am single or when I'm with someone, " she explained.

READING THE VOWS IN FRONT OF THE MIRROR

The most important part for her is the vows, where she mainly promised to love and accept herself forever. It is common for people who marry themselves to read their vows in front of a mirror to complete the act of promising to love themselves for the rest of their lives.