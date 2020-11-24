Signs that you have a sexual addiction

The reason why some people become addicted to sex is still unknown, but if you recognize some of these signs, it may be time to see a specialist. (Pixabay)

We all like sex, but what happens when it becomes an addiction?

If sex has become the most critical thing in your life, you probably have a sexual addiction. In this article, we give you some signs with which you can identify this problem.

Sexual addiction or hypersexuality is a problem that affects people's daily lives. Those who suffer from this addiction cannot control their sexual behavior, causing difficulties at an emotional, family, social, or economic level.

The reason why some people become addicted to sex is still unknown, but if you recognize some of these signs, it may be time to see a specialist.

Sex takes up a lot of time in your daily life.

If sex takes up a lot of your time, it could be a sign that you are a sex addict. If the frequency with which you have sex takes over a large part of your daily life and even affects your daily activities, it is a sign that the way you carry your sexuality is probably not the healthiest. If you spend too much time looking for sexual encounters and carrying them out is a sign of sexual addiction, do you spend more time on dating apps than doing your home office? Watch out!

You neglect other fundamental activities for sex.

If you neglect activities like school, work, and family life because of your need to satisfy sexual desires, it is a bad sign. Stop attending family meetings, important work meetings, or classes regularly to have sex is a sign that you prioritize sexual relations over obligations and fundamental tasks. You may have a problem with sex.

Having sex causes you emotional problems.

If, despite satisfying your sexual desires, post-sex feelings are confusing and cause you a sense of low self-esteem, it is a bad sign. Perhaps you are aware that there is a problem, but you refuse to seek psychological help.

Do you notice a constant need to continue having sex to achieve the same feeling that it caused you initially, but no matter how much you have sex, you cannot get it? If you feel that way, it is advisable to seek help from a specialist.

Abstinence syndrome.

When you decide to face the problem and stop having so much sex, you begin to experience abstinence syndrome. You undergo physical and psychological alterations typical of someone who abruptly stops consuming a substance to which they are accustomed or addicted, like drugs, you have a sex addiction!

In conclusion, sex is wonderful as long as it is kept in healthy amounts. If you suspect that you are generating an addiction to sex or already have one, it is recommended to go to an expert to have therapy and learn to manage your sexual compulsion.









Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes