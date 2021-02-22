Short circuit, cause of fire in Metro facilities: FGJ

They also assured that an approximate amount of the accident's damages may also be disclosed when the results are obtained. (Cuartoscuro)

The fire registered in the Metro substation located on Delicias Street, Cuauhtémoc City Hall, on January 9th, originated on the ground floor, specifically in the Transformer called "TA-1" was caused by a short circuit in its component. It was a "fortuitous" and "unforeseeable" accident, according to the Attorney General's Office (FGJ) of Mexico City.

During a press conference, María Seberina Ortega, head of the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, declared that the incident started at 5:26 a.m. A multidisciplinary team made up of experts in 11 different specialties was made to integrate corresponding opinions.

"It is very important to emphasize the magnitude of the arson, in less than 15 minutes, the area of the 'TA-1' transformer was completely on fire, which caused temperatures between 1,500 and 1,500 degrees Celsius," she said.

She highlighted that the Central Control Post, IPCC1, is located has a fire suppression system that works based on CO2 or carbon dioxide, which smothers the fire by displacing oxygen.

"This system, located on the ground floor, operated during the incident, but given the speed of the fire's spread and with one of its doors open, it favored the spread," she said.

Specialists in the company of Ulises Lara, spokesperson for the institution, pointed out that the expert reports on structural matters are still in process; therefore, it has not yet been determined whether the Metro substation building can be repaired or has to be demolished.

They also assured that an approximate amount of the accident's damages may also be disclosed when the results are obtained.

As a result of the expert opinions carried out so far, the Metro authorities recommend changing its transformers.

Seberina Ortega indicated that due to the fire, the FGJ started two investigation folders, the first one, in the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor's Office in Cuauhtémoc, on the occasion of the death of a woman, a member of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI) of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC).

On his side, Manuel Izquierdo, Director of Criminalistics of the Prosecutor's Office, pointed out that the death of agent María Guadalupe "N," 20, happened from a violent precipitation that she suffered during the incident.

"The toxicological tests carried out on the victim were negative," revealed the specialist.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes