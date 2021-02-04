"Servants of the Nation" want to register dead people for the vaccine

This morning Ciro Gómez Leyva reported that a couple of days ago, the Nation's Servants began calling seniors who wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19. (Archivo)

This week, the Federal Government introduced the second phase of vaccination against covid-19 in Mexico to immunize older adults. To do so, "Servants of the Nation" will be in charge of the registration; in some cases, people are dead or not beneficiaries of any program by the government.

This morning Ciro Gómez Leyva reported that a couple of days ago, the Nation's Servants began calling seniors who wish to be vaccinated against covid-19. One case was Mrs. Carmen, who received the call and was asked if her mother wanted to be vaccinated; she answered that her mother had passed away in July from coronavirus.

Another similar case is Mrs. Judith, who reported that those in charge of the vaccination registration asked for her mother, but she also died.

They are not the only cases; relatives who answer the calls have gone to the Welfare and Health's secretaries social media to expose their issues. They have not clarified why their deceased relatives appear in their database.

For example, Mrs. Celia Ornelas received a call from the Nation's Servants at the end of January, who asked about her mother, but she informed them that her mother died two years ago.

In this case, the family notified her mother's death to the Ministry of Welfare, so they now suspect her mother's pension is still being collected.

Withdrawal from the social program can be given for various reasons:

Notification of death by a local authority or auxiliary adult of the beneficiary, giving false information to the program, requirements not met, voluntarily withdrawing, or having a two-month suspension.

The Ministry of Welfare says that its database is updated every two months.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes