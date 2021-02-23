Retirees, widows, and orphans will receive 50% discount water payment

The Capital Administration and Finance Secretariat pointed out that taxpayers who receive this benefit since 2020 do not have to go to the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) office to determine whether they meet the conditions to have such support. (Pixabay)

The Government of Mexico City will reduce up to 50% for water consumption to the vulnerable population in Mexico City.

According to the Official Gazette, it is part of the health emergency of covid-19 support.

"In order to contribute to the priority actions of the Public Administration of Mexico City, such as safeguarding the most vulnerable groups of the population of the City, which due to their special situation are economically disadvantaged, such as they are retirees, pensioners, or older adults without fixed income and few resources, "says the document.

The discount is for:

a) Retirees

b) Unemployment due to advanced age, due to old age, risk at work, or disability

c) Retired widows and orphans

d) Separated, divorced women, heads of household, and single mothers, all of whom demonstrate that they have economic dependents and people with permanent disabilities

e) Older adults without fixed income and scarce resources

HOW TO RECEIVE THE DISCOUNT

The Capital Administration and Finance Secretariat pointed out that taxpayers who receive this benefit since 2020 do not have to go to the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) office to determine whether they meet the conditions to have such support. The agency will do what is necessary so that the discount continues to be reflected on its consumer bills.

For the first time, those who request it can carry out the procedure remotely or make an appointment on the sacmex.cdmx.gob.mx page.

Applicants must send their personal identification in PDF format, in this case, the credential of the National Electoral Institute, as well as the documents that prove that they comply with the assumptions to have this benefit to the email formalities281@sacmex.cdmx.gob.mx

For jointly-owned properties, the public deed must be submitted to prove the joint owners' name, and all of them must be in one of the cases to be eligible for the benefit.

Once Sacmex validates the documents and verifies that the person meets the requirements, an email will be sent to the applicant with the response within a maximum period of 10 business days from receipt of documents.

The program went into effect yesterday and will run until December 31 of this year.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes