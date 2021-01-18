Reinforced support for Metro users now has these options

This support will include the participation of the foreign giant ADO who comes to the Metro's aid. (Cuartoscuro)

A week after arson in the Delicias electrical substation left six lines without service. Only three have resumed operations. The Secretary of Mobility, Andrés Lajous, reported that they would have the support of buses of different systems to meet user demand as of this Monday.

Its ADO Mobility division will provide eight units to offer passenger transport service on line 1 that runs from Pantitlán to Observatorio.

Also, the Mexibús will support with ten additional articulated units to have a total of 24 vehicles from Indios Verdes to Buenavista. Another 10 Mexibús teams will assist line 2, from Cuatro Caminos to Taxqueña.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) made 240 units available a day and added another 30, mainly peak hours.

In addition, an emerging Metrobús route will be implemented, from Miguel Ángel de Quevedo to Zapata.

