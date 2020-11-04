Pornhub launches a series of shorts films on sex education

The pornographic website Pornhub recently launched a series of short films on sex education. These seek to inform about sexual taboos, teach the correct way to use contraception and other topics.

Pornhub has been pointed out for disseminating audiovisual content of rape.

The series has 11 episodes. The first one talks about the limits and pressures suffered during sex and about consent.

However, the criticisms have not been long in coming since Pornhub has been sued on several occasions to spread and generate profits with audiovisual content of rape and abuse of minors.

Although the accusations to the site for spreading abuse and rape of minors are not new, in March of this year, 250 thousand signatures were collected on Change.org with the petition to close the site. So far, the website remains active.

Categories such as teens are some of the most viewed.

The allegations highlight the company that owns PornHub allows amateur videos to be posted on the web, where abuse and rape are constantly found. On the other hand, categories such as teens are some of the most searched for, where violent pornography, rapes, and girls and adolescents' abuse are found. In a world where 7 out of 10 teenagers consume pornography, some people applaud Pornhub's sex education initiative. Still, other groups have pointed out that the company should start by stopping spreading rapes and assaults on women and girls, contributing to the rape culture.

