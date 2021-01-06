Pharmacies grow sales of antidepressants and condoms during pandemic

This are the products that grew on-demand the first months of the pandemic in pharmacies in Mexico. (Pixabay)

The products that grew on-demand the first months of the pandemic in pharmacies in Mexico were: face masks, antibacterial gel, antibacterial spray, vitamins C and D, antivirals, antidepressants, and condoms.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, Juvenal Becerra Orozco, president of the National Union of Pharmacy Entrepreneurs (Unefarm), explained that "the population got creative somehow and there was a 15% increase in condoms ."

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC?

Between April and May 2020, the sale of face masks, gel, antibacterial spray, and other supplies to stop the virus increased their sales by 100 percent. "Since December 2020, products to treat and stop the pandemic has risen between 100% and 200%, as well as the sale of treatments for chronic degenerative diseases", he explained.

SALES OF ANTIDEPRESSANTS GROWS

The businessman added that confinement triggered the sale of antidepressants and other products to deal with this type of illness.

"The home office and confinement has generated depression, anxiety, and the sale of the drugs for the treatment in Mexico has risen 30%," he added.

There have been intermittent shortages of drugs that help strengthen the immune system, such as erythromycins, vitamin C, and D.

Other products in short supply during these times are face masks, gel, and disinfectant spray because there is not enough production to supply the population's demand.

He specified an excess demand for medicines such as azithromycin, ivermectin, intavimir, among other antivirals and anticoagulants.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes