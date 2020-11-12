Pandemic hits professional and personal lives of women: survey

The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the daily lives of working women, the respondents affected by this pandemic now have more tasks at home. (Photo: Pixabay)

The pandemic has had the most profound impact on women worldwide; 82 percent stated that their lives had been negatively affected and seven out of 10 are concerned about their professional growth, according to the survey conducted by Deloitte International.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have all had to adapt our daily lives. However, women are deeply impacted as they face significant challenges and generally take on larger tasks at home while continuing to juggle their careers, "said Emma Codd, Inclusion Leader at Deloitte Global.

The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the daily lives of working women, the respondents affected by this pandemic now have more tasks at home, and a third of them say their workload has increased.

The Deloitte survey applied to 400 professional women worldwide shows the pandemic impacts on women's work and personal lives.

The study found that 65 percent of women reported that since the pandemic began, they have had more jobs within their home, and 33 percent receive more tasks from their jobs.

Women with children, 58 percent, said that now their responsibilities increased for education at home.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Also, most of the women surveyed see in some way the potential to advance their careers in the coming year. 23 percent of women fear that at some point, they will have to choose between their work activities or their household activities. Ten percent even say they consider putting their career growth on hold or leaving it entirely due to time constraints.

The study also revealed that working women's main effects during the pandemic are mental health, recreation, and balance between personal life and work; about 40% of the women surveyed said the pandemic hurt these areas.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes