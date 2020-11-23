Open relationships, a different way of loving

The options are diverse, and everything depends on the agreements reached with the couples or ties. (Foto:Pixabay)

Love has become an emotional utopia that has led us through a heterosexual and monogamous model: Coral Herrera, a feminist writer, known for her analysis and criticism of romantic love, tells us.

The same author explains in her text "The cultural construction of romantic love" that love is built based on the morals, norms, beliefs, and customs of each social system, but that changes over time. More and more couples are betting on a non-monogamous relational model.

The options are diverse, and everything depends on the agreements reached with the couples or ties. Open relationships are a way to break the "mononorm."

WHAT ARE OPEN RELATIONSHIPS ABOUT?

It is an agreement in which one or both parties can have sexual or emotional relationships with other people regularly. Everything depends on the agreements reached as a couple; some couples allow the possibility of having sexual relations with others but maintain affective exclusivity and vice versa.

Some couples agree that only one of the parties will interact sexually or affectively with people outside the relationship. The key is in communication and setting clear boundaries.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF AN OPEN RELATIONSHIP?

Open relationships allow members to speak the truth. In these relationships, there is no need to lie to interact with other people. Infidelities remain outside the relationship as long as the couple's communication is effective and respectful. An open relationship allows exploring different ways of relating and loving, both the leading partner and the other emotional ties they relate to. In this form of love, respecting individual freedom and prioritizing personal responsibility are fundamental things.

Traducción. Valentina K. Yanes






