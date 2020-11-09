Only Fans: prostitution disguised as entertainment?

The biggest consumers of Only Fans are men, and the most viewed content is sexual. (Photo: PIxabay)

OnlyFans is an application in which you pay a subscription to see a specific content type in a simple and summarized way. You can create an account and be a producer or just a consumer and subscribe to your favorite creators. In any case, you have to pay a fee.

Here, subscribers enjoy the images and videos uploaded by the people they follow. So isn't it like any other social network? One of the platform's most fantastic attractions, and possibly an essential part of why it is so popular is that there is no censorship. Therefore, adult entertainment is prevalent in OnlyFans.

Although the portal has become popular for material related to sex, it is also possible to find other types of topics and products such as exercise routines or recipes and tips for a healthy diet, including the project it originally intended to support amateur artists.

CAN IT BE CONSIDERED PROSTITUTION?

In any case, and although you can find a wide range of topics, the most popular are those with explicit content, erotic and adult entertainment. Although actors and film producers are over 18 years old, there are also amateur models and people who offer content of this type (such as intimate photos and videos).

An important fact is that a BBC investigation for the documentary Nudes4Sale discovered minors who sell sexual content. And that the biggest consumers on OnlyFans are men.

The problem is that being a social network that is sold and marketed like any other content platform for entertainment; it is easy for anyone to access, produce legal sexual material and see it as a way to earn money quickly. In short, the sale of bodies is normalized, and sex is seen as paid entertainment, which does not help much to eradicate women's bodies' objectification.

The criticism that this platform has received in a matter of feminism is that it only joins in the same phrase empowerment and sex when it refers to men's sexual satisfaction, the only public that seems to be taken into account. Is it a free choice to teach the body when it is only done to receive financial remuneration? If you could have that financial reward in another way, would you still think about creating that type of content?

These are questions that we have to take into account when deciding to consume or produce content that encourages the reification of the

body, even when it's from an empowering perspective.

