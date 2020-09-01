Mothers have become teachers, but what time do they have?

Last week around 30 million girls and boys started classes in our country under the online model Back to School. What does this mean amid covid-19? That women are the ones who will be with the children during classes, which will increase their domestic work.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) recommends strengthening student learning, a schedule of activities designed and followed formally; Is this possible? How? When women do house chores, shopping, and get paid to work from a distance.

Women are the ones who continue to make everyday life work. Still, the education given at a distance does not consider family diversity nor the reconfigurations made in families since the pandemic.

The social organization of the schedule required believes that women should have time for themselves to rest. Where they have their own time, and which men participate in household and care activities.

TEACHERS WHO ARE ALSO MOTHERS

Let's imagine a single-parent family in which a 6-year-old daughter lives with her mother, who works as a teacher from home. In theory, she should work 8 hours, but preparing classes takes time, so she works at least 12 hours up to date, so: How do you keep the girl in class while the mother is working? Some might say that since it's online, she can do it alone. Still, we must ask ourselves if this is what we want in this pandemic. Two people who live together isolated, with little interaction between them and when there is, are most likely to do the girl's homework or organize how the purchases will be made. Where is the coexistence between the family to cope with this health contingency?

In this crisis, gender roles continue reproducing, the diversity of families and their needs are still not considered. Therefore, it is necessary to rethink how jobs are redistributed in homes in this new stage that girls and boys have returned to school.

Currently a teacher at UNAM. She did his postdoctoral at CEDUA-COLMEX. Her research lines are gender perspective, public policies, use of time, social responsibility, daily life and work, family diversity and sexual diversity, and new experiences of being men (masculinities). Twitter: @Luzapelusita

Trducción: Valentina K. Yanes