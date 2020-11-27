More femicides and Mexico City worries

The number of women murdered from January to September of this year is 2,874. (Cuartoscuro)

Femicides have been increasing throughout the country; however, some entities such as Mexico City, Veracruz, Puebla, and Guanajuato are concerned, whose rise in gender violence has skyrocketed even when there is already an alert.

The women's ages are another factor that draws attention since more and more young people are disappearing. The way government institutions are collecting data prevents having information that helps stop crime with certainty.

The number of women murdered from January to September of this year is 2,874, and it has not decreased in the last three years, the coordinator of the National Citizen Observatory against Femicide (OCNF), María de la Luz Estrada, told La Silla Rota.

Of these cases, between 10 and 15 percent are under 18,724 investigated as femicides.

THE PROBLEM WITH DATA

The activist explained that, although cases are looked into as femicides, the public governmental entities no longer accredit them this way, so the figures do not reveal that state authorities are incapable of protecting women.

"They are not investigating them. It does not mean that there are no femicides; they prefer to say 'it is homicide or linked to drug trafficking,' which also happens in Jalisco and the State of Mexico. When the police say the girls were involved with criminal groups, it gives them legitimacy to say 'they asked for it,' "criticized Estrada. The capital does not collect data by age in the minors' case, making it difficult to know how many murdered women were under 10 or 15 years old. Even disappearances are treated as isolated cases and not viewed as a gender issue.

"It is essential to know; a 10-month-old baby is not the same as a 14-year old teenage girl; we must acknowledge this to prevent crime. Added the activist.

"We have 12 states that gave us information on missing women and girls. Between January and September, there were 5,223; this is through access to information by the prosecutors. They say that 1,223 are still missing, that they found the majority, and 48 percent are under 18 years of age".

VIOLENCE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

In the country, there are 21 alert declarations divided into 18 states. Before the highest concentration of gender-based crimes was in the north, now violence has spread throughout the country, even in states where it was thought there would be an improvement, such as Mexico City.

"We are concerned about Mexico City, progress had been made, but with the previous head of Government, Miguel Ángel Mancera, both disappearances and homicides worsened. Although there is a problem of sexual violence, the most serious are femicides and disappearances. The protocols did not work, and there was negligence. "In the State of Mexico for five years, there has been a gender alert, but crimes against women do not stop. Regarding Veracruz, it is "a hot spot" in terms of trafficking, disappearances, and femicides. "It is permeated by criminal networks."

Another serious case is Puebla, where access to justice is null because those who report disappearances are threatened. Besides, the entity is part of a corridor that operates criminal trafficking networks that also include Tlaxcala and Veracruz and where criminal families operate - although the authorities justify that they are customs and practices, the abuses should be punished.

The most severe case is Guanajuato because it is the place where there are more murders. Years ago, a gender alert decree was not voted on because it was not considered urgent.

In Zacatecas, the authorities prefer not to investigate murders against women because they say they are linked to organized crime and its federal jurisdiction. The women's tortured bodies appear, and they say it was drug trafficking, so they ignore it, said the activist.

Another case is Tamaulipas, where it is not that there are no cases. Due to the antecedents of activists killed after making criminal violence complaints, the organizations decide not to enter for their safety.

"There are no organizations that enter for fear of being deprived of their lives."

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes