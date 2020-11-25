Mexico, with humanitarian and gender crisis ahead of N25: UN Women

A total of 2,874 women killed -it is the sum of alleged victims of intentional homicides and femicide- between January and September 2020. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is commemorated. This year, Mexico will live the day facing a humanitarian crisis that accentuated the problems of gender violence that were already experienced in the country. On Tuesday, UN Women warned that the covid-19 crisis could significantly affect progress and actions for gender equality in the country.

"This year, November 25, occurs in a very particular context due to the impact of the pandemic. It is much more than a health crisis; it is a human crisis that can reverse decades of progress in women's rights and gender equality," Belen Sanz, representative of UN Women in Mexico, said to Efe.

A total of 2,874 women killed -it is the sum of alleged victims of intentional homicides and femicide- between January and September 2020, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

This figure represents an increase of 0.3% compared to the same period in 2019 when 2,865 victims were registered.

More than ten women are murdered daily.

With more than ten women murdered a day in Mexico, Sanz considered it necessary to act "in a very forceful way" so that the post-covid recovery occurs in a scenario in which women participate non-retrogression is guaranteed.

The expert pointed out that there are many areas in which inequalities were accentuated and deserved the same attention.

In the first place, she cited economic inequalities, which always affect people in vulnerable situations. This affects women above all since more than 60% of them work informally in Mexico, and the guarantee of job continuity has diminished.

She also indicated that the quarantine brought difficulty in accessing health services for sexual and reproductive safety, although she recognized the authorities' efforts in this regard.

Finally, she insisted that violence increased in Mexico due to confinement measures, which imply that many women and children have to live with their aggressors.

SOLID LINES OF ACTION

Consequently, for this commemoration, UN Women promotes the "Join" campaign and calls to action to the whole society and establishes four axes to attend to end violence against women and girls. In the first place, they insist on prioritizing financing so that a "minimum package of essential services that has the fight against gender violence at the center" is guaranteed and supports civil society organizations since they are the ones who they are "in the first line of accompaniment."

Second, they request that prevention take center stage, for which it is necessary for the authorities to declare a national policy of "zero tolerance."

They also consider the response required, that is, to adopt measures so that the services for survivors remain essential and an adequate judicial response is guaranteed for them. Finally, UN Women highlighted the importance of recovering data and information and, above all, establishing innovative ways to collect them to find an adequate response. Even so, Sanz, also the current interim resident coordinator of the United Nations System in Mexico, recognized the efforts of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) and other government organizations in terms of data collection.

704 FEMICIDES FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER

According to recent official data, 704 femicides were registered from January to September, and the rate of this type of crime is 1.08 per 100,000 women.

Additionally, 163,868 women suffered family violence in the first nine months of 2020. Despite the above, the expert considered that November 25 can be reached with some hope, as she recalled that although the current crisis is "profound," every situation represents, as always, an "opportunity." "Social mobilization and the visibility of the problem are something that we can no longer hide. There is no going back, there are many years of the feminist rally in all areas, and this is a year in which we can say there will be no steps back. ", finished Sanz.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes