With 0.03% of the population immune, Mexico is next to the last place in covid vaccination. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexico occupies the penultimate place in vaccination against covid-19. With 0.03% of its population vaccinated, it is number 32 of a list of 33 countries, only before France, according to data presented at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's conference.

The Deputy of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, unfolded the table of 33 countries with the most vaccines administered during the conference. Mexico ranks 13 because 43,960 doses of Pfizer's vaccine have been applied to health personnel.

However, when reviewing the percentage of the vaccinated population, our country falls to place 32 on the list since those 43,960 doses have served to immunize only 0.03% of the country's total population, 127 million 575 thousand 529 citizens.

The last place on the list is France, which has 0.001% progress in vaccination, with 516 doses applied, while its number of inhabitants is 67 million 059 thousand 887.

Countries with the largest population vaccinated against covid.

On the contrary, the country with the largest number of immunized populations in Israel has applied 1,224,000 doses and has 9,053,300 inhabitants. 13.5% progress.

Bahrain follows, with 3.8% progress, since it has administered 61,612 vaccines, and its population amounts to 1 million 641 thousand 172 people. With 1.4% progress in vaccination in the United Kingdom and the United States. The difference is in the number of doses they have administered. The United States has applied 4 million 661 thousand 821, while Great Britain supplied 947 thousand 206.

In the morning conference, Undersecretary López-Gatell stressed that Mexico is the first country in Latin America to receive vaccines against covid-19. It is in position 13 concerning the doses applied so far.

"Until yesterday's cut, we had 43,960 doses applied, which so far represent 0.03%, of course, it is the start-up, it is a small proportion, but what we want to highlight with this information is the order, the opportunity of the countries," He said. Specialists point out that covid vaccination is slow in Mexico.

Some health specialists have indicated that vaccination in Mexico is a slower process than initially planned in the government's project.

"There are 100,000 to be applied. In January, we should apply 1.4 million doses. How are we going to achieve it?" Asked Xavier Tello, an analyst, and health policy, consultant.

Samuel Ponce de León, a coordinator of the University Health Research Program at UNAM, wrote on his Twitter account, "vaccines continue to be a promise until they are applied. Mexico requires 70 million vaccinated. The process today looks slow, excessively controlled, the military is rigid and inefficient. Health has to control the project with the participation of other sectors. "

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes