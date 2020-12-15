Mexico City: honking, parties, and driving a loud car could be fined

An initiative to sanction people who generate noise pollution with fines or community work was presented in a session that lasted up to 18 hours at the Congress of Mexico City. Congressman Nazario Norberto from Morena's Party attempts to reform the Capital's Civic Culture Law and punish those who generate excessive noise with the "use of the horn, or vehicle audio equipment" with a fine or community service of 3 to 6 hours.

The legislator foresees the noise generated by neighbors who have gatherings or parties on public roads without permission from the corresponding authorities. Those who do them inside their homes in a noisy manner may face a fine of 21 to 31 Umas or complete 12 to 18 hours of community work.

The initiative to avoid noise pollution considers excessive noise generated in bars, terraces, clubs, and party halls. The congressman established that the Environmental and Territorial Ordinance Attorney's Office (PAOT) would be in charge of setting the technical guidelines to define the decibels allowed at these sites.

"Various provisions of the Environmental Law for the Protection of the Earth are reformed and implemented, to consider noise pollution, that the PAOT determine the technical characteristics of sound monitoring and measurement for those commercial establishments that generate noise."

The idea presented by Moreno also contemplates that the PAOT and authorities supervise the use of fireworks from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm in this area; it did not specify if there will be sanctions. He justified this schedule by saying that "at 2, 3, 4 am fireworks are exploding."

In previous sessions of the capital's Congress, the legislator Nazario Norberto had already proposed to reform the Civic Culture Law. During that intervention, he proposed the modification to Article 28, section II, to sanction up to 36 hours of community service for those who set up large objects in the street and interrupt pedestrians' free movement.

